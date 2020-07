Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Au pair Master suites in sought after gated Sittella. Granite counter top Kitchen, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, AC, private spacious back yard, 1 car garage+ assigned space+ full driveway(premium for the development). New carpet and paint. Please contact LA for details and private showing. Walking distance to 4S Ranch Commons shopping and restaurants, LA fitness and more. Close to industrial park: take a bike to work. Lots of nature hikes close by.