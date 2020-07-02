Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16564 Gettysburg Drive Available 09/06/19 Beautiful 4S Ranch Home - This is a light and bright 4S Ranch home in the popular community of Tanglewood.



Boasting three large bedrooms plus a spacious loft. You will love the custom paint and beautiful flooring throughout. The living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors out to your huge back patio.



Your kitchen features slab granite counter tops, custom cabinets and all stainless steel appliances with a five burner gas stove. Lovely easy care tile flooring throughout the kitchen.



The master bedroom bath has a step in shower and large soak tub with walk in closet.



Stunning bamboo wood flooring in the great room, stairs, and all bedrooms make this home not to be missed. A quick walk to the community pool and playground. This home is also adjacent to beautiful grounds of Heritage Park.



Poway Unified School District.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE2358866)