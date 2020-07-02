Amenities
16564 Gettysburg Drive Available 09/06/19 Beautiful 4S Ranch Home - This is a light and bright 4S Ranch home in the popular community of Tanglewood.
Boasting three large bedrooms plus a spacious loft. You will love the custom paint and beautiful flooring throughout. The living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors out to your huge back patio.
Your kitchen features slab granite counter tops, custom cabinets and all stainless steel appliances with a five burner gas stove. Lovely easy care tile flooring throughout the kitchen.
The master bedroom bath has a step in shower and large soak tub with walk in closet.
Stunning bamboo wood flooring in the great room, stairs, and all bedrooms make this home not to be missed. A quick walk to the community pool and playground. This home is also adjacent to beautiful grounds of Heritage Park.
Poway Unified School District.
Renters Insurance Required
(RLNE2358866)