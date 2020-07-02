All apartments in San Diego County
16564 Gettysburg Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

16564 Gettysburg Drive

16564 Gettysburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16564 Gettysburg Drive, San Diego County, CA 92127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16564 Gettysburg Drive Available 09/06/19 Beautiful 4S Ranch Home - This is a light and bright 4S Ranch home in the popular community of Tanglewood.

Boasting three large bedrooms plus a spacious loft. You will love the custom paint and beautiful flooring throughout. The living room features a fireplace and sliding glass doors out to your huge back patio.

Your kitchen features slab granite counter tops, custom cabinets and all stainless steel appliances with a five burner gas stove. Lovely easy care tile flooring throughout the kitchen.

The master bedroom bath has a step in shower and large soak tub with walk in closet.

Stunning bamboo wood flooring in the great room, stairs, and all bedrooms make this home not to be missed. A quick walk to the community pool and playground. This home is also adjacent to beautiful grounds of Heritage Park.

Poway Unified School District.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2358866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have any available units?
16564 Gettysburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have?
Some of 16564 Gettysburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16564 Gettysburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16564 Gettysburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16564 Gettysburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16564 Gettysburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive offer parking?
No, 16564 Gettysburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16564 Gettysburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16564 Gettysburg Drive has a pool.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 16564 Gettysburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16564 Gettysburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16564 Gettysburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16564 Gettysburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
