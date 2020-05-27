All apartments in San Clemente
719 Calle Divino
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

719 Calle Divino

719 Calle Divino · No Longer Available
Location

719 Calle Divino, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Ocean View Condo! - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping. This condo welcomes you with a stairway entry to your kitchen opening up to the large family room. Upgraded kitchen with mosaic tile island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, everything new. Two car garage with laundry facilities included for tenant use. All bedrooms downstairs. Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, Pitch and Put Course. Owner pays Assoc. Available Now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393058)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Calle Divino have any available units?
719 Calle Divino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 719 Calle Divino have?
Some of 719 Calle Divino's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Calle Divino currently offering any rent specials?
719 Calle Divino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Calle Divino pet-friendly?
No, 719 Calle Divino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 719 Calle Divino offer parking?
Yes, 719 Calle Divino offers parking.
Does 719 Calle Divino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Calle Divino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Calle Divino have a pool?
Yes, 719 Calle Divino has a pool.
Does 719 Calle Divino have accessible units?
No, 719 Calle Divino does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Calle Divino have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Calle Divino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Calle Divino have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Calle Divino does not have units with air conditioning.

