2804 Camino Capistrano

Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course. Hard floors in living, dining, and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. Separate dining room and fully equipped kitchen with blue/grey cabinetry. Ceiling fans throughout. Large Master Suite with separate den and built-in bookshelves. Attached private deck and large master bath with dual vanities, separate shower/toilet room, walk-in closet and additional closet behind mirrored doors. Separate laundry room through the kitchen. Attached 2 car garage.