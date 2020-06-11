All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

2804 Camino Capistrano

2804 Camino Capistrano · (949) 275-1109
Location

2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27D · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course. Hard floors in living, dining, and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms. Separate dining room and fully equipped kitchen with blue/grey cabinetry. Ceiling fans throughout. Large Master Suite with separate den and built-in bookshelves. Attached private deck and large master bath with dual vanities, separate shower/toilet room, walk-in closet and additional closet behind mirrored doors. Separate laundry room through the kitchen. Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2804 Camino Capistrano has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2804 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2804 Camino Capistrano's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Camino Capistrano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Camino Capistrano does offer parking.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2804 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2804 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
