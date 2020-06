Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you're looking for a lease on a great 2 bedroom townhome in the city of San Clemente, this is for you! This place has what you're looking for...2 car garage, indoor laundry, dual master bedrooms and a back patio to enjoy those summer evenings. This unit is attached on the sides, with no one above or below. In a nice complex with access to a community pool. Close to school, trails, shopping and of course the beach!.