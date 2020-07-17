222 W Marquita

Amenities

Beach living in a beautiful Spanish fourplex. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, upstairs unit with VIEWS from the living room, dining and kitchen. Cute as can be with all oak wood floors, lots of big windows making in bright and light. A great kitchen with plenty of cabinets. A great starter place for a couple or someone wanting to live alone with plenty of room. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking and sweet yard between these two fourplexes. A short distance from Linda Lane Park, beach walking trail and beach access, less than two blocks. From the window you can not only see the park but the beach. Minutes to downtown San Clemente, San Clemente Outlets and the San Clemente Pier. Close freeway access, Amtrak, MetroLink and the Trolley. If you love beach style living yet want great conveniences for all other needs, this is it! A MUST SEE! CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825