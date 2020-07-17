All apartments in San Clemente
222 W Marquita

222 West Marquita · No Longer Available
Location

222 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beach living in a beautiful Spanish fourplex. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, upstairs unit with VIEWS from the living room, dining and kitchen. Cute as can be with all oak wood floors, lots of big windows making in bright and light. A great kitchen with plenty of cabinets. A great starter place for a couple or someone wanting to live alone with plenty of room. Quiet neighborhood, plenty of street parking and sweet yard between these two fourplexes. A short distance from Linda Lane Park, beach walking trail and beach access, less than two blocks. From the window you can not only see the park but the beach. Minutes to downtown San Clemente, San Clemente Outlets and the San Clemente Pier. Close freeway access, Amtrak, MetroLink and the Trolley. If you love beach style living yet want great conveniences for all other needs, this is it! A MUST SEE! CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W Marquita have any available units?
222 W Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 222 W Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
222 W Marquita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W Marquita pet-friendly?
No, 222 W Marquita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 222 W Marquita offer parking?
No, 222 W Marquita does not offer parking.
Does 222 W Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W Marquita have a pool?
No, 222 W Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 222 W Marquita have accessible units?
No, 222 W Marquita does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W Marquita have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 W Marquita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 W Marquita have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 W Marquita does not have units with air conditioning.
