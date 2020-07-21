All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
1603 S Ola Vista
1603 S Ola Vista

1603 South Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1603 South Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Text 714-831-1800 for next showing times. Available 11/1/2019. Showing will likely be the 1st or 2nd week of Oct. Wow! Lots of space, newer house with 3 bedroom suites overlooking beautiful ocean views. 4th bedroom with possible option to add it's own bath as well. Recently painted, laminate throughout with carpets in oversized bedrooms, private study in upstairs master bedroom suite, ample parking. Close to Leslie Park Overlooking the ocean, Lasuen pass to get to the water, San Clemente High School and the world-famous Trestles Surfing Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 S Ola Vista have any available units?
1603 S Ola Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 1603 S Ola Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1603 S Ola Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 S Ola Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1603 S Ola Vista offers parking.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista have a pool?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista have accessible units?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 S Ola Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 S Ola Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
