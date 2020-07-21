1603 S Ola Vista

Amenities

Text 714-831-1800 for next showing times. Available 11/1/2019. Showing will likely be the 1st or 2nd week of Oct. Wow! Lots of space, newer house with 3 bedroom suites overlooking beautiful ocean views. 4th bedroom with possible option to add it's own bath as well. Recently painted, laminate throughout with carpets in oversized bedrooms, private study in upstairs master bedroom suite, ample parking. Close to Leslie Park Overlooking the ocean, Lasuen pass to get to the water, San Clemente High School and the world-famous Trestles Surfing Area.