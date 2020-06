158 Avenida Victoria

Amenities

OLE HANSEN STYLE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS WITH DUMBWAITER. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED UPSIDE DOWN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN WITH 2 OCEAN VIEW DECKS ON UPPER LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS AND LAUNDRY ON LOWER LEVEL WITH GARAGE BELOW. BEAUTIFUL OCEAN AND CATALINA VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS AND DECKS. KITCHEN WAS PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED. NO CARPET IN HOME. ALL HARDWOOD AND SPANISH PAVERS THROUGH OUT. WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING. SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PIER.