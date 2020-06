Amenities

Light and bright 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment in central San Clemente. This charming unit has a fireplace, open beam ceiling, tile floors, good size closets and an in-unit washer/dryer. Access to a shared 2 car garage and a private patio area for grilling and entertaining. Close to downtown dining and shopping, easy access to the I-5 and of course, Beautiful Beaches! Freshly painted and ready for beach living! Call for more information.