133 Avenida Florencia

LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters, custom cabinetry, skylights and soaring ceilings throughout. Three bedrooms (one has office built-ins but has a pull out bed), three full bathrooms. Sleeps 5-7 comfortably. Master suite complete with luxurious master shower and separate soaking tub. Perfect after a long beach day! Enjoy the sunsets from your private rooftop deck with panoramic ocean and city light views. Convenient extra wide tandem two car garage plus driveway parking spaces. Plenty of space for your cars and all your beach toys! Available year round for monthly reservations. Rates range from $3500 - $4500/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. Owner pays utilities. Please inquire about specific rates. Submit on pets with pet rent/deposit. Cleaning fee $300.