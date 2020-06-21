All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
133 Avenida Florencia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

133 Avenida Florencia

133 Avenida Florencia · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters, custom cabinetry, skylights and soaring ceilings throughout. Three bedrooms (one has office built-ins but has a pull out bed), three full bathrooms. Sleeps 5-7 comfortably. Master suite complete with luxurious master shower and separate soaking tub. Perfect after a long beach day! Enjoy the sunsets from your private rooftop deck with panoramic ocean and city light views. Convenient extra wide tandem two car garage plus driveway parking spaces. Plenty of space for your cars and all your beach toys! Available year round for monthly reservations. Rates range from $3500 - $4500/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. Owner pays utilities. Please inquire about specific rates. Submit on pets with pet rent/deposit. Cleaning fee $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Avenida Florencia have any available units?
133 Avenida Florencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 133 Avenida Florencia have?
Some of 133 Avenida Florencia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Avenida Florencia currently offering any rent specials?
133 Avenida Florencia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Avenida Florencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Avenida Florencia is pet friendly.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia offer parking?
Yes, 133 Avenida Florencia does offer parking.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Avenida Florencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia have a pool?
No, 133 Avenida Florencia does not have a pool.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia have accessible units?
No, 133 Avenida Florencia does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Avenida Florencia has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Avenida Florencia have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Avenida Florencia does not have units with air conditioning.
