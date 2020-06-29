All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos

111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos · No Longer Available
Location

111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This home checks the 'Wow' factor when it comes to views! Ocean views! Upon entering you will be surrounded by gorgeous rich wood floors and beautiful exposed ceiling beams. You will adore the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and elegant custom cabinets. It has a desirable open floor plan that combines kitchen, dining, family area and living space. The large dual pained windows keep the home very quiet and comfortable but allow you to enjoy the ocean views and beautiful sunsets occurring daily in your backyard. Spend cozy evenings by the upgraded large stone fireplace and watch the flames dance on the custom glass rocks. The bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled using granite and stone. Enjoy all the nearby shopping, restaurants, and entertainment nearby. This home is ideally located minutes to Riviera Beach, Del Mar, T Street and golf course. Just off of Fwy 5! Contact your Pathlight leasing agent before this home is gone!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have any available units?
111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have?
Some of 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos currently offering any rent specials?
111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos is pet friendly.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos offer parking?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not offer parking.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have a pool?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not have a pool.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have accessible units?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not have accessible units.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 East Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos does not have units with air conditioning.
