All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1006 Calle de Los Arboles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1006 Calle de Los Arboles
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

1006 Calle de Los Arboles

1006 Calle De Los Arboles · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1006 Calle De Los Arboles, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1006 Calle de Los Arboles Available 10/01/19 Amazing Coastal Living! - Front row in the Reserve South! One of the best locations with unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, valley, hillsides, sunsets and no homes or rooftops to block the view! Less than 100 yards to the beautiful association pool, clubhouse, BBQ and playground. The home features formal living and dining rooms with soaring 2 story ceiling, tile flooring, new vinyl floors throughout the bedrooms, fresh paint, gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. This model has the optional 'Super family room' with fireplace adjacent to the open kitchen. The master bath features a retreat, ocean views, soaking tub and separate his/hers closets. Two bedrooms upstairs share a Jack and Jill bath while the other room has it's own bath. The larger secondary bedroom has a study alcove. A large flow through outdoor and freestanding BBQ creates an ideal entertainers backyard with endless views and privacy. Gated community with association pool, spa, clubhouse and playground.

(RLNE4079518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have any available units?
1006 Calle de Los Arboles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have?
Some of 1006 Calle de Los Arboles's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Calle de Los Arboles currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Calle de Los Arboles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Calle de Los Arboles pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles offer parking?
No, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles has a pool.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have accessible units?
No, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Calle de Los Arboles have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Calle de Los Arboles does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College