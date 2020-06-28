Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1006 Calle de Los Arboles Available 10/01/19 Amazing Coastal Living! - Front row in the Reserve South! One of the best locations with unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, valley, hillsides, sunsets and no homes or rooftops to block the view! Less than 100 yards to the beautiful association pool, clubhouse, BBQ and playground. The home features formal living and dining rooms with soaring 2 story ceiling, tile flooring, new vinyl floors throughout the bedrooms, fresh paint, gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. This model has the optional 'Super family room' with fireplace adjacent to the open kitchen. The master bath features a retreat, ocean views, soaking tub and separate his/hers closets. Two bedrooms upstairs share a Jack and Jill bath while the other room has it's own bath. The larger secondary bedroom has a study alcove. A large flow through outdoor and freestanding BBQ creates an ideal entertainers backyard with endless views and privacy. Gated community with association pool, spa, clubhouse and playground.



(RLNE4079518)