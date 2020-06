Amenities

parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Master bedroom for rent in the beautiful Casa Blanca Community. Sharing a 3 bedroom Town-home with 2 Adults and one 12 year old black Lab. Room can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Flexible on lease term can be month to month. Utilities split 3 ways. Available for one female person only. Assigned parking with in community for $15.00 per month or free street parking. Credit score needs to be 620 or above, $30 to run credit.