7121 Castle Rock Way

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Better Than New - If only the very best will do, come see this single story smart home in West Roseville. Built by Meritage in 2018, this home is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features both granite and quartz countertops, dual ovens, amazing refrigerator and gas cook top. Family room with surround sound. Four large bedrooms each with walk in closets. Three full baths. Three car garage with lots of shelving. Gorgeous flooring throughout. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Covered patio and fully landscaped backyard with nice lawn. Corner lot. Very efficient with low utility bills. Close to brand new high school. Put this one on your must see list. $2900 per month, $2900 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. No smoking, no pets. Looking for long term renter of one year or more.



Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com. For additional info on this home,please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com



Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.



Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



No Pets Allowed



