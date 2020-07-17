All apartments in Roseville
7121 Castle Rock Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7121 Castle Rock Way

7121 Castle Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Castle Rock Way, Roseville, CA 95747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Better Than New - If only the very best will do, come see this single story smart home in West Roseville. Built by Meritage in 2018, this home is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features both granite and quartz countertops, dual ovens, amazing refrigerator and gas cook top. Family room with surround sound. Four large bedrooms each with walk in closets. Three full baths. Three car garage with lots of shelving. Gorgeous flooring throughout. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Covered patio and fully landscaped backyard with nice lawn. Corner lot. Very efficient with low utility bills. Close to brand new high school. Put this one on your must see list. $2900 per month, $2900 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. No smoking, no pets. Looking for long term renter of one year or more.

Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com. For additional info on this home,please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com

Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.

Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have any available units?
7121 Castle Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, CA.
What amenities does 7121 Castle Rock Way have?
Some of 7121 Castle Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 Castle Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
7121 Castle Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 Castle Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 7121 Castle Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 7121 Castle Rock Way offers parking.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7121 Castle Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have a pool?
No, 7121 Castle Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 7121 Castle Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 Castle Rock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 Castle Rock Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 Castle Rock Way does not have units with air conditioning.
