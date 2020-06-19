Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village. Great floor plan with double master suites upstairs, both have ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, There is also an upstairs laundry room & washer and dryer are included. Tons of storage! Downstairs features large open Great Room concept, open kitchen with dining bar, and stainless fridge included. The downstairs bathroom is great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Fabulous shopping and dining areas close by. Easy commute access. Walk to a local park. Association Dues are included. This is a non-smoking no pets home. Visit www.tiner.com to apply online, view rent and deposit requirements and additional pictures. CA DRE 01515135



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.

3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.



Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Virtual tour available by pasting the following link into your search bar: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/26c26b32-d239-4afa-b4a3-2a1d3b0cd9aa/?setAttribution=mls



No Pets Allowed



