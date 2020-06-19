All apartments in Roseville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

605 Dante Circle

605 Dante Circle · (916) 974-6017
Location

605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA 95678
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 Dante Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village. Great floor plan with double master suites upstairs, both have ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, There is also an upstairs laundry room & washer and dryer are included. Tons of storage! Downstairs features large open Great Room concept, open kitchen with dining bar, and stainless fridge included. The downstairs bathroom is great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Fabulous shopping and dining areas close by. Easy commute access. Walk to a local park. Association Dues are included. This is a non-smoking no pets home. Visit www.tiner.com to apply online, view rent and deposit requirements and additional pictures. CA DRE 01515135

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.
3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.

Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Virtual tour available by pasting the following link into your search bar: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/26c26b32-d239-4afa-b4a3-2a1d3b0cd9aa/?setAttribution=mls

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Dante Circle have any available units?
605 Dante Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Dante Circle have?
Some of 605 Dante Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Dante Circle currently offering any rent specials?
605 Dante Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Dante Circle pet-friendly?
No, 605 Dante Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 605 Dante Circle offer parking?
Yes, 605 Dante Circle does offer parking.
Does 605 Dante Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Dante Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Dante Circle have a pool?
No, 605 Dante Circle does not have a pool.
Does 605 Dante Circle have accessible units?
No, 605 Dante Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Dante Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Dante Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Dante Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Dante Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
