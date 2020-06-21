All apartments in Roseville
Roseville, CA
517 vine way
517 vine way

517 Vine Way · (916) 745-4291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Vine Way, Roseville, CA 95678
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 private 1 bedroom near I-80 and downtown Roseville - Property Id: 295456

This is a recently remodeled, very charming, very private unit only 3 other units in the complex, located in Roseville just minutes from I-80 and downtown Roseville. Nestled in an older established neighborhood on dry creek over looking the bike trail. The unit has a washer and dryer in the unit, granite countertops, privacy, a small storage unit 5'x8' is included. Small pets accepted on approval, less then 30 lbs with a $25. dollar pet rent
,per month, per pet, maximum of 2 pets. Don't miss out on this one, availability is rare in this private complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295456
Property Id 295456

(RLNE5837834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

