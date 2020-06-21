517 vine way

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 private 1 bedroom near I-80 and downtown Roseville - Property Id: 295456
This is a recently remodeled, very charming, very private unit only 3 other units in the complex, located in Roseville just minutes from I-80 and downtown Roseville. Nestled in an older established neighborhood on dry creek over looking the bike trail. The unit has a washer and dryer in the unit, granite countertops, privacy, a small storage unit 5'x8' is included. Small pets accepted on approval, less then 30 lbs with a $25. dollar pet rent
,per month, per pet, maximum of 2 pets. Don't miss out on this one, availability is rare in this private complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295456
Property Id 295456
(RLNE5837834)