517 vine way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 private 1 bedroom near I-80 and downtown Roseville - Property Id: 295456



This is a recently remodeled, very charming, very private unit only 3 other units in the complex, located in Roseville just minutes from I-80 and downtown Roseville. Nestled in an older established neighborhood on dry creek over looking the bike trail. The unit has a washer and dryer in the unit, granite countertops, privacy, a small storage unit 5'x8' is included. Small pets accepted on approval, less then 30 lbs with a $25. dollar pet rent

,per month, per pet, maximum of 2 pets. Don't miss out on this one, availability is rare in this private complex.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295456

Property Id 295456



(RLNE5837834)