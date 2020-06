Amenities

West Roseville - Very new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + loft home in excellent school district. Open floorplan. Upgraded hardwood flooring on first floor and carpeted on second floor. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Solar home will save you money. Attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance to award winning elementary and middle schools. Tenant pays all utilities. $2295 per month plus $2295 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Available for move in after January 20th. Call (916) 517-1619 ext 1 for appt to see.



No Pets Allowed



