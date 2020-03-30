All apartments in Roseville
2031 Polley Dr.

2031 Polley Drive · (760) 349-1101
Location

2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA 95661
South Cirby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2031 Polley Dr. · Avail. now

$1,699

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1135 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Pool

Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs. Large backyard with pool. Pets with an additional deposit. Near George Sergeant Elementary, Warren T. Eich Middle School and walking distance to Oakmont High School. Property is also close to Maidu Park, grocery stores, shopping, coffee shops and so much.

Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage and pool service.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Kevin Hagedon (916)730-8006
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01940258
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5679444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Polley Dr. have any available units?
2031 Polley Dr. has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2031 Polley Dr. have?
Some of 2031 Polley Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Polley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Polley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Polley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Polley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Polley Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Polley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2031 Polley Dr. has a pool.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2031 Polley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Polley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Polley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2031 Polley Dr. has units with air conditioning.
