2031 Polley Dr.

Amenities
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Pool
Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs. Large backyard with pool. Pets with an additional deposit. Near George Sergeant Elementary, Warren T. Eich Middle School and walking distance to Oakmont High School. Property is also close to Maidu Park, grocery stores, shopping, coffee shops and so much.
Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage and pool service.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Kevin Hagedon (916)730-8006
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01940258
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE5679444)