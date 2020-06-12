157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Canyon Crest
10 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
8363 Basswood Avenue
8363 Basswood Avenue, Riverside, CA
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath single level home in a great neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria
1 Unit Available
3239 DAVID STREET
3239 David Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
3239 DAVID STREET Available 06/15/20 UPGRADED 3 Bedroom - New Paint! New Carpet! Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood near Victoria Ave. Large backyard with covered patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
6666 Butte Drive
6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Grove
1 Unit Available
6805 Alderpoint Ct
6805 Alderpoint Court, Riverside, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Rent with a POOL in Riverside! - This home is located in the HEART OF RIVERSIDE Canyon Crest with a POOL & SPA, walking distance to Elementary School. Photos coming soon, available for showing on April 4th, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
11833 Norwood Drive
11833 Norwood Avenue, Riverside, CA
- (RLNE5177523)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
20824 Spring Street
20824 Spring St, Riverside, CA
20824 Spring Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful, Newer 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home in Riverside - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming Soon - Available middle of July....

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Grove
1 Unit Available
7712 Northrop Drive
7712 Northrop Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1585 sqft
7712 Northrop Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. - Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. Bonus room. Family room with Fireplace. Ceramic floors throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Gardener included. Patio. 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5432 Deveron Ct
5432 Deveron Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2467 sqft
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac near Sycamore Canyon. Owner pays for gardener. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio. Large rooms. Fireplace. No pets, no smoking. Near UCR, freeways, shopping. Excellent credit. Call Mike Hamilton and leave message.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Orangecrest
1 Unit Available
20602 Mesa Oak Dr
20602 Mesa Oak Drive, Riverside, CA
Beautiful 2 story home in Orangecrest Martin Luther King High. 3 car garage. Very clean. Gardener included. Please no pets, no smoking. Tile and wood floors on lst floor and carpet on second floor. Great deck off master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
3606 Gay Way
3606 Gay Way, Riverside, CA
Beautiful home with many upgrades, solar panels, new roof, RV parking, pool and lots of storage! This home also has a big kitchen, two car garage with an extra bathroom in the garage. NO PETS.Good credit required. Call Mike at 951-788-9000.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Casa Blanca
1 Unit Available
6904 Viking Court
6904 Viking Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
University
1 Unit Available
2361 Gonzaga Lane
2361 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1152 sqft
This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent! This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
7853 Marbil Lane
7853 Marbil Ln, Riverside, CA
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhouse in Riverside. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
11364 Doverwood Drive
11364 Doverwood Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1952 sqft
Nice and newly remodeled single story with 3 bedroom, 2 bath and large formal dining room, laminate flooring family home. A large living room with warm fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hunter Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
1839 Spring Garden Street
1839 Spring Garden Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1363 sqft
Now for lease this beautiful one-story home is situated on a large lot in a hot neighborhood in the City of Riverside. This stunning house is conveniently located near major freeways (91, 215 & 60) and close proximity to UCR and Downtown Riverside.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Alessandro Heights
1 Unit Available
7751 Solitude Court
7751 Solitude Court, Riverside, CA
*** Dream Big Property Management, 951-778-9700, PM@DreamBigRealEstate.com *** RENTAL APPLICATIONS: http://www.DreamBigRentalApp.

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverside Rent Report. Riverside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Riverside Rent Report. Riverside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Riverside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Riverside rent trends were flat over the past month

Riverside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Riverside stand at $1,082 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,353 for a two-bedroom. Riverside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Riverside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Riverside rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Riverside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Riverside is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Riverside's median two-bedroom rent of $1,353 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Riverside.
    • While Riverside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Riverside than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly twice the price in Riverside.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

