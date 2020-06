Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath single level home in a great neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new "wood" laminate flooring, just remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new carpet, recessed lighting, upgraded windows, direct access garage. Great open floor plan, huge back yard with new sod and sprinklers being installed. Mature tree lined street, fabulous location with shopping, schools, parks and 91 freeway near by.