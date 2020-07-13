102 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
17 Units Available
Ramona
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Mission Grove
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Mission Grove
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Ramona
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
University
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
La Sierra
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Arlington South
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Sierra South
3242 Winnebago
3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University
2891 Canyon Crest Drive
2891 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Riverside. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer in unit, fireplace. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverside, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

