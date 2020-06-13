Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Ramona
23 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
15 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Grove
11 Units Available
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,389
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Canyon Crest
18 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra
3 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,403
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,580
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,799
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
University
19 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlanza
4 Units Available
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Casa Blanca
1 Unit Available
6904 Viking Court
6904 Viking Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1884 Redfield Road
1884 Redfield Road, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1615 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Redington Community in Riverside. This home is located 2 minutes from UCR Campus. Upgraded Laminate Flooring Throughout. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Granite Counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
960 Country Club Dr
960 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1995 sqft
Beautiful single story Canyon Crest home - This beautiful 2,000 SF home features a formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, large living room with a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bonus room perfect for a casual family room, office or whatever
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverside, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

