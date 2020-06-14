82 Apartments for rent in Riverside, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arlington South
10 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Canyon Crest
17 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
La Sierra South
18 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,605
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Ramona
21 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Orangecrest
1 Unit Available
20602 Mesa Oak Dr
20602 Mesa Oak Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1890 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in Orangecrest Martin Luther King High. 3 car garage. Very clean. Gardener included. Please no pets, no smoking. Tile and wood floors on lst floor and carpet on second floor. Great deck off master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2368 sqft
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Casa Blanca
1 Unit Available
6904 Viking Court
6904 Viking Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1110 sqft
This is a single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a great neighborhood. All new interior paint in neutral colors throughout, new window coverings throughout. Tile and laminate wood floors. Dining area off kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Sierra Acres
1 Unit Available
6666 Butte Drive
6666 Butte Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1476 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Inviting four bedroom home in a prime location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M
3593 Prospect Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
7853 Marbil Lane
7853 Marbil Ln, Riverside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1953 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Townhouse in Riverside. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Arlington
1 Unit Available
9849 Diana Ave
9849 Diana Avenue, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2784 sqft
Freshly Renovated Duplex with Fenced Back Yard Coming Soon - This spacious 3 bedroom, two bath unit has been freshly remodeled! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and vinyl plank wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
114 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
2614 Las Mercedes Lane
2614 Las Mercedes Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2325 sqft
This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riverside, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

