Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

4960 Tyler Meadows

4960 Tyler Meadows Road · (909) 718-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One of a kind single-family home!
This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage. You don't want to miss this one! Contact us today to schedule a showing. 
-Newly Renovated
-Hardwood Floor

-Central AC
-Huge Backyard of 5000+ sqft
-Quite Corner Unit
-3-Car Garage and Street Parking
-Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer Hookups 
This 2,368 square feet house sits on a 7,405 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 2012. Nearby schools include Learning Bee Montessori Academy, Faith Baptist Church & Faith Christian School and Wells Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Tyler Market, Lucky 1 Food Store and El Toro Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, 7-Eleven and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Antojitos Mexicanos La Ribera, Anchos Southwest Grill & Bar and Mariscos La Conchita. 4960 Alder Creek LN is near Myra Linn Park, La Sierra Park and El Dorado Open Space. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 4960 Alder Creek LN is somewhat bikeable, there is minimal bike infrastructure.
Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit of one month's rent based on approved credit. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Tyler Meadows have any available units?
4960 Tyler Meadows has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4960 Tyler Meadows have?
Some of 4960 Tyler Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 Tyler Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Tyler Meadows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Tyler Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Tyler Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 4960 Tyler Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 4960 Tyler Meadows does offer parking.
Does 4960 Tyler Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Tyler Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Tyler Meadows have a pool?
No, 4960 Tyler Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 4960 Tyler Meadows have accessible units?
No, 4960 Tyler Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Tyler Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Tyler Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
