4960 Tyler Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

One of a kind single-family home!

This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage. You don't want to miss this one! Contact us today to schedule a showing.

-Newly Renovated

-Hardwood Floor



-Central AC

-Huge Backyard of 5000+ sqft

-Quite Corner Unit

-3-Car Garage and Street Parking

-Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer Hookups

This 2,368 square feet house sits on a 7,405 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 2012. Nearby schools include Learning Bee Montessori Academy, Faith Baptist Church & Faith Christian School and Wells Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Tyler Market, Lucky 1 Food Store and El Toro Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, 7-Eleven and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Antojitos Mexicanos La Ribera, Anchos Southwest Grill & Bar and Mariscos La Conchita. 4960 Alder Creek LN is near Myra Linn Park, La Sierra Park and El Dorado Open Space. There are minimal bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 4960 Alder Creek LN is somewhat bikeable, there is minimal bike infrastructure.

Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit of one month's rent based on approved credit.