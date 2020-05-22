All apartments in Riverside
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

3121 Vista Pointe

3121 Vista Pointe · (951) 328-9090
Location

3121 Vista Pointe, Riverside, CA 92503
La Sierra South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3121 Vista Pointe · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Exquisite Riverside Property! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR AN EARLY APRIL MOVE-IN!

This property is simply gorgeous! At 3,773 square feet, you will not find many homes larger. With five (5) bedrooms, a bonus room, and three (3) bathrooms, you will have plenty of space to sprawl out.

When you enter this property, you are greeted with a wonderful formal living space along with a formal dining space. Beyond that is a large family room with wonderfully decorated fireplace. The kitchen in this house is quite simply, amazing. With a custom tile back splash, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, and a large island, you really can't ask for much more.

All of the bedrooms are a great size, but the master bedroom is something else. The master bedroom features a bathroom that is straight out of a magazine with beautiful tile flooring, separate tub and shower, separate his and her's vanity stations and a wonderfully large closet.

Outback you will find NO backyard neighbors! The property has a very easy to keep yard with custom cement work.

This home is simply amazing!

Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
620+ FICO
Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
No Evictions
No Foreclosure within past 2 years
No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
No Tax or Government Liens
No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
No co-signers
Renters insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Vista Pointe have any available units?
3121 Vista Pointe has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
Is 3121 Vista Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Vista Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Vista Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe offer parking?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe have a pool?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe have accessible units?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Vista Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Vista Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
