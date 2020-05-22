3121 Vista Pointe

Amenities

Exquisite Riverside Property! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR AN EARLY APRIL MOVE-IN!



This property is simply gorgeous! At 3,773 square feet, you will not find many homes larger. With five (5) bedrooms, a bonus room, and three (3) bathrooms, you will have plenty of space to sprawl out.



When you enter this property, you are greeted with a wonderful formal living space along with a formal dining space. Beyond that is a large family room with wonderfully decorated fireplace. The kitchen in this house is quite simply, amazing. With a custom tile back splash, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, and a large island, you really can't ask for much more.



All of the bedrooms are a great size, but the master bedroom is something else. The master bedroom features a bathroom that is straight out of a magazine with beautiful tile flooring, separate tub and shower, separate his and her's vanity stations and a wonderfully large closet.



Outback you will find NO backyard neighbors! The property has a very easy to keep yard with custom cement work.



This home is simply amazing!



Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS



3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)

620+ FICO

Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection

No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections

No Evictions

No Foreclosure within past 2 years

No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)

No Tax or Government Liens

No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare

No co-signers

Renters insurance required



No Pets Allowed



