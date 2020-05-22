3121 Vista Pointe

Amenities
Exquisite Riverside Property! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR AN EARLY APRIL MOVE-IN!
This property is simply gorgeous! At 3,773 square feet, you will not find many homes larger. With five (5) bedrooms, a bonus room, and three (3) bathrooms, you will have plenty of space to sprawl out.
When you enter this property, you are greeted with a wonderful formal living space along with a formal dining space. Beyond that is a large family room with wonderfully decorated fireplace. The kitchen in this house is quite simply, amazing. With a custom tile back splash, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, and a large island, you really can't ask for much more.
All of the bedrooms are a great size, but the master bedroom is something else. The master bedroom features a bathroom that is straight out of a magazine with beautiful tile flooring, separate tub and shower, separate his and her's vanity stations and a wonderfully large closet.
Outback you will find NO backyard neighbors! The property has a very easy to keep yard with custom cement work.
This home is simply amazing!
Please note: this home is NOT pet-friendly.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT.
RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
620+ FICO
Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
No Evictions
No Foreclosure within past 2 years
No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
No Tax or Government Liens
No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
No co-signers
Renters insurance required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5519722)