All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like 980 Haven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
980 Haven Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

980 Haven Avenue

980 Haven Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redwood City
See all
Friendly Acres
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063
Friendly Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and just minutes away to Downtown Menlo Park.

The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood and tile flooring, big slider windows, and glass door. Its kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. It has central gas furnace heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed.

The exterior has an owner-maintained yard, lawn, garden, and balcony. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and off-street parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. Water, trash, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e2NE4FXFBMu

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Andrew Spinas Park, Flood County Park, and Bayfront Park.

Bus lines:
270 Redwood City Caltrain - Florence/17th loop - 0.1 mile
MPT Shuttle Midpoint Caltrain Shuttle - 0.7 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Haven Avenue have any available units?
980 Haven Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Haven Avenue have?
Some of 980 Haven Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
980 Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 980 Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 980 Haven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 980 Haven Avenue does offer parking.
Does 980 Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Haven Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 980 Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 980 Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 980 Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Haven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 980 Haven Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street
Redwood City, CA 94063
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd
Redwood City, CA 94061
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave
Redwood City, CA 94062
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real
Redwood City, CA 94063
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln
Redwood City, CA 94065
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street
Redwood City, CA 94061

Similar Pages

Redwood City 1 BedroomsRedwood City 2 Bedrooms
Redwood City Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedwood City Pet Friendly Places
Redwood City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh Heller
Palm ParkCentennial
Friendly Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity