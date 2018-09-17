980 Haven Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Friendly Acres neighborhood in Redwood City. This unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub and just minutes away to Downtown Menlo Park.



The bright and airy interior has polished hardwood and tile flooring, big slider windows, and glass door. Its kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. It has central gas furnace heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed.



The exterior has an owner-maintained yard, lawn, garden, and balcony. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and off-street parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. Water, trash, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e2NE4FXFBMu



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Andrew Spinas Park, Flood County Park, and Bayfront Park.



Bus lines:

270 Redwood City Caltrain - Florence/17th loop - 0.1 mile

MPT Shuttle Midpoint Caltrain Shuttle - 0.7 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



