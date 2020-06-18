554 Anchor CIR

Amenities
Exquisite home in Redwood Shores w/a unique floor plan designed for entertaining loaded w/owner upgrades & enhancements. You'll love the large private lot in front ensconce by mature landscaping, 2 car garage w/electric car hookup, ample driveway, gleaming H/D floors, 3 fireplaces, soaring ceilings, multiple skylights & ceiling fans. You'll appreciate the Top Chef kitchen w/ Subzero fridge, gas cook top w/professional exhaust hood, dual Thermador ovens, granite slab counters + convenient island. 4 large bedrooms, all w/soaring ceilings & 2 bedrooms on the 1st flr. Grand master suite features soaring ceilings, loft area for extra storage, walk-in closet, fireplace, dual basins, soaking tub w/jets & separate stall shower. You have a manicured backyard and large side yard.Easy access to 101 and beyond. Sorry no pets. Call for appt. Shown only w/signed Property Entry Advisory and Declaration and COVID Protocol.