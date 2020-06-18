All apartments in Redwood City
Redwood City, CA
554 Anchor CIR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

554 Anchor CIR

554 Anchor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

554 Anchor Circle, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite home in Redwood Shores w/a unique floor plan designed for entertaining loaded w/owner upgrades & enhancements. You'll love the large private lot in front ensconce by mature landscaping, 2 car garage w/electric car hookup, ample driveway, gleaming H/D floors, 3 fireplaces, soaring ceilings, multiple skylights & ceiling fans. You'll appreciate the Top Chef kitchen w/ Subzero fridge, gas cook top w/professional exhaust hood, dual Thermador ovens, granite slab counters + convenient island. 4 large bedrooms, all w/soaring ceilings & 2 bedrooms on the 1st flr. Grand master suite features soaring ceilings, loft area for extra storage, walk-in closet, fireplace, dual basins, soaking tub w/jets & separate stall shower. You have a manicured backyard and large side yard.Easy access to 101 and beyond. Sorry no pets. Call for appt. Shown only w/signed Property Entry Advisory and Declaration and COVID Protocol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Anchor CIR have any available units?
554 Anchor CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 Anchor CIR have?
Some of 554 Anchor CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Anchor CIR currently offering any rent specials?
554 Anchor CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Anchor CIR pet-friendly?
No, 554 Anchor CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 554 Anchor CIR offer parking?
Yes, 554 Anchor CIR does offer parking.
Does 554 Anchor CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Anchor CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Anchor CIR have a pool?
No, 554 Anchor CIR does not have a pool.
Does 554 Anchor CIR have accessible units?
No, 554 Anchor CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Anchor CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Anchor CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
