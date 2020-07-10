Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access yoga on-site laundry business center hot tub lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Select homes available for immediate move in. 707 Leahy Apartments feature brand new homes and amenity spaces with vintage inspired modern design and finishes to create the living experience you ve always dreamed of. These homes in our boutique community include designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, breakfast bars, washer/dryers, and a patio or balcony. New Wi Fi coworking tech lounge. Outdoor social spaces with updated pool and lounge area, brand new fitness center, outdoor coworking space and yoga areas. Homes are equipped with smart home technology, keyless door entry, Ring doorbell cameras, and smart automated switches and shades. 707 Leahy is a smoke free, pet friendly community that features 1 gigabit high speed internet, private underground parking with controlled access, and more! Close to Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook Headquarters and Hillsdale Mall. Easy access to Highway 101, 84 and 82. Guarantors welcome!