707 Leahy Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

707 Leahy Apartments

Open Now until 10pm
707 Leahy St · (650) 835-1648
Location

707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA 94061
Redwood Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,579

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,674

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,724

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 707 Leahy Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
yoga
on-site laundry
business center
hot tub
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Select homes available for immediate move in. 707 Leahy Apartments feature brand new homes and amenity spaces with vintage inspired modern design and finishes to create the living experience you ve always dreamed of. These homes in our boutique community include designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, breakfast bars, washer/dryers, and a patio or balcony. New Wi Fi coworking tech lounge. Outdoor social spaces with updated pool and lounge area, brand new fitness center, outdoor coworking space and yoga areas. Homes are equipped with smart home technology, keyless door entry, Ring doorbell cameras, and smart automated switches and shades. 707 Leahy is a smoke free, pet friendly community that features 1 gigabit high speed internet, private underground parking with controlled access, and more! Close to Stanford Shopping Center, Facebook Headquarters and Hillsdale Mall. Easy access to Highway 101, 84 and 82. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $75/month. Underground, controlled access garage parking options are available for residents. Also have Motorcycle garage for $10. Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved spaces are available in our private parking lot.
Storage Details: Included in some units; based on unit size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Leahy Apartments have any available units?
707 Leahy Apartments has 13 units available starting at $2,579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Leahy Apartments have?
Some of 707 Leahy Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Leahy Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
707 Leahy Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $4,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes! *Conditions Apply*
Is 707 Leahy Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Leahy Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 707 Leahy Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 707 Leahy Apartments offers parking.
Does 707 Leahy Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Leahy Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Leahy Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 707 Leahy Apartments has a pool.
Does 707 Leahy Apartments have accessible units?
No, 707 Leahy Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Leahy Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Leahy Apartments has units with dishwashers.
