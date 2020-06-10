All apartments in Redwood City
440 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:03 PM

440 Madison Avenue

440 Madison Avenue · (408) 916-1183
Location

440 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.

**Photos do not include washer/dryer and oven/range but they are already installed**

Home amenities:
- Fully load kitchen with dishwasher
- Bonus room in the back
- Separate dining and living areas
- Jack and Jill bathroom for two of the bedrooms
- Hardwood floor throughout
- New paint throughout
- Washer/dryer

Other information:
- Move in date: Available now
- Lease: 12-month lease
- No smoking, No pets

Contact Information:
Drive by first and e-mail steve@landmark-pm.com or call 408-489-1412.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Madison Avenue have any available units?
440 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 440 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 440 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 440 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 440 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
