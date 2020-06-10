440 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Charming three bedroom + bonus room, two bath single family home. Just off of Woodside Road and El Camino Real and minutes from Highway 101. New flooring, new paint, and the majority of new the windows are new. Includes washer/dryer as well.



**Photos do not include washer/dryer and oven/range but they are already installed**



Home amenities:

- Fully load kitchen with dishwasher

- Bonus room in the back

- Separate dining and living areas

- Jack and Jill bathroom for two of the bedrooms

- Hardwood floor throughout

- New paint throughout

- Washer/dryer



Other information:

- Move in date: Available now

- Lease: 12-month lease

- No smoking, No pets



Contact Information:

Drive by first and e-mail steve@landmark-pm.com or call 408-489-1412.

Contact us to schedule a showing.