Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3690 Brandy Rock Way Available 08/01/20 Desirable Farm Hill Estates Neighborhood - Located on one of the most coveted streets in Farm Hill Estates, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a warm and traditional appeal. The formal entry welcomes you to the spacious living room with a decorative wall fireplace and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and features a new refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top. There is also a Thermador hood with warming lights and convention oven. The inviting family room room is newly carpeted with sliding glass doors leading to the outer backyard patio. Up just a few stairs you will find the master bedroom with a large en suite bathroom and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs with access to lower patio and the two-car garage.



This home features:



-Master Bedroom with Large En Suite

-Large Family/Multi Purpose Room

-Washer/Dryer located in Large Downstairs Utility Room

-Hardwood Floors Throughout, New Carpet in Family Room, Fresh Paint

-Attached Two Car Garage with Ample Room for Storage

-Stulsaft Park, just around the corner.



Centrally located between Silicon Valley and San Francisco with close proximity to commute routes. Near parks, hiking trails, the vibrant downtown restaurants and shops. Award winning Roy Cloud K-8 school and close to Canada City College.(please verify enrollment in schools).



Small Dog will be considered with pet deposit. Security Deposit $5,000.00, Renters insurance recommended/Liability Insurance Required. Utilities/charges paid by tenant(s) Landscaping paid by owner. For Showings Call or Text: Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Managment, Inc., CPMSV.com 650-245-8005

CalBRE#01461447



