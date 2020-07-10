All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

3690 Brandy Rock Way

3690 Brandy Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Brandy Rock Way, Redwood City, CA 94061
Farm Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3690 Brandy Rock Way Available 08/01/20 Desirable Farm Hill Estates Neighborhood - Located on one of the most coveted streets in Farm Hill Estates, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a warm and traditional appeal. The formal entry welcomes you to the spacious living room with a decorative wall fireplace and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and features a new refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top. There is also a Thermador hood with warming lights and convention oven. The inviting family room room is newly carpeted with sliding glass doors leading to the outer backyard patio. Up just a few stairs you will find the master bedroom with a large en suite bathroom and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs with access to lower patio and the two-car garage.

This home features:

-Master Bedroom with Large En Suite
-Large Family/Multi Purpose Room
-Washer/Dryer located in Large Downstairs Utility Room
-Hardwood Floors Throughout, New Carpet in Family Room, Fresh Paint
-Attached Two Car Garage with Ample Room for Storage
-Stulsaft Park, just around the corner.

Centrally located between Silicon Valley and San Francisco with close proximity to commute routes. Near parks, hiking trails, the vibrant downtown restaurants and shops. Award winning Roy Cloud K-8 school and close to Canada City College.(please verify enrollment in schools).

Small Dog will be considered with pet deposit. Security Deposit $5,000.00, Renters insurance recommended/Liability Insurance Required. Utilities/charges paid by tenant(s) Landscaping paid by owner. For Showings Call or Text: Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Managment, Inc., CPMSV.com 650-245-8005
CalBRE#01461447

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have any available units?
3690 Brandy Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have?
Some of 3690 Brandy Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 Brandy Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
3690 Brandy Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 Brandy Rock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 Brandy Rock Way is pet friendly.
Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 3690 Brandy Rock Way offers parking.
Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3690 Brandy Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have a pool?
No, 3690 Brandy Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 3690 Brandy Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 Brandy Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3690 Brandy Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
