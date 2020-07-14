All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2504 Spring St

2504 Spring Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA 94063
Redwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 Spring St · Avail. now

$4,990

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW *********

Check out our available listing at:
www.EpicREA.com

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*
Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

* Description:

This spacious house features hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, large windows, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop,oven/range and fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, .Built-in closets in the bedrooms . The elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower/tub combos, vanity cabinet, and pedestal sink. The home has installed forced-air heating for climate control whereas its exterior has a yard that tenants are required to take care of. Huge driveway that can park 3-4 cars.

Nearby parks: Hoover Park, Andrew Spinas Park, and Jardin de Ninos Park.

Walk Score: 80. It’s in a Very Walkable area so most errands can be done easily on foot.

Bus lines:

79 Kennedy MS - Florence/17th - 0.2 mile

276 Redwood City Transit Ctr - Florence/17th - 0.3 mile

270 Redwood City Caltrain - Florence/17th loop - 0.3 mile

296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:

Special Special Event Extra Service - 1.2 mile

Local Local - 1.2 mile

Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.2 mile

* Other Details :

- Pets: No
- Smoking: No

- Rent: $4,990
- Security Deposit: $4,990
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Gardener

For further information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalBRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.

(RLNE5874897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Spring St have any available units?
2504 Spring St has a unit available for $4,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Spring St have?
Some of 2504 Spring St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Spring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Spring St is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Spring St offer parking?
No, 2504 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Spring St have a pool?
No, 2504 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 2504 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
