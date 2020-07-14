2504 Spring St

Amenities

EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW *********



* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*

Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com

* Description:



This spacious house features hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, large windows, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop,oven/range and fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, .Built-in closets in the bedrooms . The elegant bathrooms are furnished with a shower/tub combos, vanity cabinet, and pedestal sink. The home has installed forced-air heating for climate control whereas its exterior has a yard that tenants are required to take care of. Huge driveway that can park 3-4 cars.



Nearby parks: Hoover Park, Andrew Spinas Park, and Jardin de Ninos Park.



Walk Score: 80. It’s in a Very Walkable area so most errands can be done easily on foot.



Bus lines:



79 Kennedy MS - Florence/17th - 0.2 mile



276 Redwood City Transit Ctr - Florence/17th - 0.3 mile



270 Redwood City Caltrain - Florence/17th loop - 0.3 mile



296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:



Special Special Event Extra Service - 1.2 mile



Local Local - 1.2 mile



Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.2 mile



* Other Details :



- Pets: No

- Smoking: No



- Rent: $4,990

- Security Deposit: $4,990

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Gardener



For further information contact:



Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent

CalBRE #00805386

Marketing @ AzariPM.com



Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.



(RLNE5874897)