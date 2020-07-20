All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 910 S. PCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
910 S. PCH
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

910 S. PCH

910 S Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

910 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/10/19 PCH - Property Id: 117146

Building being renovated.
This completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit with 1 car garage parking is 1 block from Knob Hill and just blocks from the beach.
This unit has brand new windows, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets all new appliances including washer and dryer. The bathroom is also completely updated.
Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.
Building will be getting painted and landscaped in the next couple months.
CONTACT REGARDING PETS
Schedule a viewing today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117146
Property Id 117146

(RLNE4851764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S. PCH have any available units?
910 S. PCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 910 S. PCH have?
Some of 910 S. PCH's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S. PCH currently offering any rent specials?
910 S. PCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S. PCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 S. PCH is pet friendly.
Does 910 S. PCH offer parking?
Yes, 910 S. PCH offers parking.
Does 910 S. PCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 S. PCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S. PCH have a pool?
No, 910 S. PCH does not have a pool.
Does 910 S. PCH have accessible units?
No, 910 S. PCH does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S. PCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 S. PCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 S. PCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 S. PCH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles