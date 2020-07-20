910 S. PCH

Amenities
Building being renovated.
This completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit with 1 car garage parking is 1 block from Knob Hill and just blocks from the beach.
This unit has brand new windows, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets all new appliances including washer and dryer. The bathroom is also completely updated.
Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.
Building will be getting painted and landscaped in the next couple months.
