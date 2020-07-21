804 Opal Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Already Leased Out and No Longer Available. This is a free standing single family house and features 2BR/1BTH and 800SF with a detached one car garage. Features original hardwood flooring in great shape, fresh paint, vertical window blinds and new laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. This super cute home has it's very own driveway and is available for 12 month lease! A small pet is negotiable and includes gas stove, refrigerator and gas dryer. There is a full size washer hookup in the kitchen by the rear access door. Walking distance to Redondo Beach Pier, local restaurants and shopping! A Must See! No Longer Available! Landlords have selected a tenant.