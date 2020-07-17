All apartments in Redondo Beach
800 Meyer
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

800 Meyer

800 Meyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841

Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.

A wonderful place to call home! Enter a tranquil, soothing community of lush, professional landscaping located only minutes from the beach. Our community has ample access to PCH, the 405 freeway, South Bay Shopping Center, Galleria Shopping Center and local parks. We offer on-site professional management and upgraded amenities. Come and visit us today!

Additional Amenities:

Cable-Ready
Stove/Oven
Garage
Laundry On-Site
Sparkling Pool
Resident Manager On-Site
Fitness Center
1Br 1Ba
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307841
Property Id 307841

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Meyer have any available units?
800 Meyer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 800 Meyer have?
Some of 800 Meyer's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Meyer currently offering any rent specials?
800 Meyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Meyer pet-friendly?
No, 800 Meyer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 800 Meyer offer parking?
Yes, 800 Meyer offers parking.
Does 800 Meyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Meyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Meyer have a pool?
Yes, 800 Meyer has a pool.
Does 800 Meyer have accessible units?
No, 800 Meyer does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Meyer have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Meyer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Meyer have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Meyer does not have units with air conditioning.
