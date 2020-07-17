Amenities

800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841



Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.



A wonderful place to call home! Enter a tranquil, soothing community of lush, professional landscaping located only minutes from the beach. Our community has ample access to PCH, the 405 freeway, South Bay Shopping Center, Galleria Shopping Center and local parks. We offer on-site professional management and upgraded amenities. Come and visit us today!



Additional Amenities:



Cable-Ready

Stove/Oven

Garage

Laundry On-Site

Sparkling Pool

Resident Manager On-Site

Fitness Center

1Br 1Ba

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307841

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5882942)