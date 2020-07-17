Amenities
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841
Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.
A wonderful place to call home! Enter a tranquil, soothing community of lush, professional landscaping located only minutes from the beach. Our community has ample access to PCH, the 405 freeway, South Bay Shopping Center, Galleria Shopping Center and local parks. We offer on-site professional management and upgraded amenities. Come and visit us today!
Additional Amenities:
Cable-Ready
Stove/Oven
Garage
Laundry On-Site
Sparkling Pool
Resident Manager On-Site
Fitness Center
1Br 1Ba
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307841
No Pets Allowed
