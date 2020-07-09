700 Meyer lane 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 700 Meyer lane - Property Id: 279374
Coming soon, an amazing end unit, detached townhouse in a private gated community.
This home offers very spacious floorplan with 2,200 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms all in the same level, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached car garage and a separate laundry room with lots of storage.
Entering into the house, there is a formal living room featuring high vaulted ceilings, granite fireplace and a double sliding door that open to the backyard.
Beautiful open floorplan, dinning room is adjacent to a bright wide kitchen with lots of oak cabinets and a center island , kitchen opens to a family living room.
Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelves, master bathroom has a jacuzzi and a separate shower and a big vanity with double sinks.
Hallway has a long oak storage cabinet.
This home is close to award winning schools, Adams and Washington, shopping center, Starbucks, malls and almost 1.5 mile away from the pier.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279374
(RLNE5778455)