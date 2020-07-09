All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

700 Meyer lane 4

700 Meyer Ln · No Longer Available
Location

700 Meyer Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 700 Meyer lane - Property Id: 279374

Coming soon, an amazing end unit, detached townhouse in a private gated community.
This home offers very spacious floorplan with 2,200 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms all in the same level, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached car garage and a separate laundry room with lots of storage.
Entering into the house, there is a formal living room featuring high vaulted ceilings, granite fireplace and a double sliding door that open to the backyard.
Beautiful open floorplan, dinning room is adjacent to a bright wide kitchen with lots of oak cabinets and a center island , kitchen opens to a family living room.
Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelves, master bathroom has a jacuzzi and a separate shower and a big vanity with double sinks.
Hallway has a long oak storage cabinet.
This home is close to award winning schools, Adams and Washington, shopping center, Starbucks, malls and almost 1.5 mile away from the pier.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279374
Property Id 279374

(RLNE5778455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have any available units?
700 Meyer lane 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 700 Meyer lane 4 have?
Some of 700 Meyer lane 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Meyer lane 4 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Meyer lane 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Meyer lane 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Meyer lane 4 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Meyer lane 4 offers parking.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Meyer lane 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have a pool?
No, 700 Meyer lane 4 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have accessible units?
No, 700 Meyer lane 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Meyer lane 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Meyer lane 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Meyer lane 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

