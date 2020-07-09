700 Meyer lane 4

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Coming soon, an amazing end unit, detached townhouse in a private gated community.

This home offers very spacious floorplan with 2,200 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms all in the same level, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached car garage and a separate laundry room with lots of storage.

Entering into the house, there is a formal living room featuring high vaulted ceilings, granite fireplace and a double sliding door that open to the backyard.

Beautiful open floorplan, dinning room is adjacent to a bright wide kitchen with lots of oak cabinets and a center island , kitchen opens to a family living room.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in shelves, master bathroom has a jacuzzi and a separate shower and a big vanity with double sinks.

Hallway has a long oak storage cabinet.

This home is close to award winning schools, Adams and Washington, shopping center, Starbucks, malls and almost 1.5 mile away from the pier.

