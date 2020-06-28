All apartments in Redondo Beach
632 Meyer Lane

632 Meyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
End unit townhouse located away from street and toward rear of complex. Great open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring in dining area. Livingroom with fireplace. Double door entry into the large master suite with walk-in closet, master bath has a spa tub, separate travertine shower and double sinks. Bonus room on lower level for use as den/office/workout/4th bedroom.

Private enclosed patio wraps around building, attached 2-car garage; tankless water heater, inside laundry.
Conveniently located to freeways, Starbucks, shopping centers, schools and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Meyer Lane have any available units?
632 Meyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 632 Meyer Lane have?
Some of 632 Meyer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Meyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
632 Meyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Meyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 632 Meyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 632 Meyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 632 Meyer Lane offers parking.
Does 632 Meyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Meyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Meyer Lane have a pool?
No, 632 Meyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 632 Meyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 632 Meyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Meyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Meyer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Meyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Meyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
