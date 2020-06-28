632 Meyer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

End unit townhouse located away from street and toward rear of complex. Great open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring in dining area. Livingroom with fireplace. Double door entry into the large master suite with walk-in closet, master bath has a spa tub, separate travertine shower and double sinks. Bonus room on lower level for use as den/office/workout/4th bedroom.



Private enclosed patio wraps around building, attached 2-car garage; tankless water heater, inside laundry.

Conveniently located to freeways, Starbucks, shopping centers, schools and beach.