609 Meyer Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM

609 Meyer Lane

609 Meyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

609 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 609 Meyer Lane #15 in sunny Redondo Beach. This 3 bedroom 2-½ bath townhome is picture perfect with all the upgrades you desire! This home is located in a gated community complete with a
swimming pool. Walk inside and you will love the vaulted ceilings with crown molding and recessed lighting. The hardwood floors are beautiful and the fireplace is perfect for those chilly beach nights. You will love the updated chefs kitchen with granite countertops and travertine backsplash. The appliances are all stainless steel and make this a space you won't want to leave. The patio is spacious and the perfect place to enjoy that cup of coffee or dining outdoors. For your convenience you will also have use of a out door grill in this area.
Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets, fresh paint, and they are carpeted. Storage is never a problem with this home. You will appreciate the extra storage room and expanded 2-car garage. This home is a gem! Hurry over and make it yours!

**Available for Showings on 15 June, 2020**
**Pets Are Welcome**
****For Information On Seeing The Property Please Register Via Our Website at Harborpm.com, or You Can Call/Text Christina at (310) 200-5584****

++++Equipped With A Washer/Dryer, Refridgerator, Microwave, Oven/Range & Dishwasher. Also You Will Have Access To A Outdoor BBQ Grill++++++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Meyer Lane have any available units?
609 Meyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 609 Meyer Lane have?
Some of 609 Meyer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Meyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Meyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Meyer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 609 Meyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Meyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Meyer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane has a pool.
Does 609 Meyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Meyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Meyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Meyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 609 Meyer Lane has units with air conditioning.

