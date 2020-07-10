Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 609 Meyer Lane #15 in sunny Redondo Beach. This 3 bedroom 2-½ bath townhome is picture perfect with all the upgrades you desire! This home is located in a gated community complete with a

swimming pool. Walk inside and you will love the vaulted ceilings with crown molding and recessed lighting. The hardwood floors are beautiful and the fireplace is perfect for those chilly beach nights. You will love the updated chefs kitchen with granite countertops and travertine backsplash. The appliances are all stainless steel and make this a space you won't want to leave. The patio is spacious and the perfect place to enjoy that cup of coffee or dining outdoors. For your convenience you will also have use of a out door grill in this area.

Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets, fresh paint, and they are carpeted. Storage is never a problem with this home. You will appreciate the extra storage room and expanded 2-car garage. This home is a gem! Hurry over and make it yours!



**Available for Showings on 15 June, 2020**

**Pets Are Welcome**

**Available for Showings on 15 June, 2020**

**Pets Are Welcome**



