609 Knob Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Welcome to this Charming bungalow guest house in South Redondo Beach. The private entrance guides you to the back yard where you will find the stone steps leading to your secluded getaway. Enter into the living room complete with vaulted exposed beam ceilings and warm wood floors; plenty of room to relax and enjoy your beach living. UV coated windows and door for privacy still allow in plenty of sunlight. The cozy kitchen features a gas cooktop, a counter for barstools, and bright white cabinets. Just off the living room is the oversized bathroom with newer vanity and a large shower. The ample bedroom is on the opposite side of the living room with the wall to wall closet that gives you more than enough space to store everything! The NEW washer and dryer are in the unit as well; no need to trek to the laundromat! Tankless water heater, new plumbing and electrical...does it get any better? Utilities included; cable/internet is tenant's responsibility (Dish option available)

This adorable home is just a short distance to many shops, restaurants, and the beautiful sands of Redondo Beach and with Warmer weather around the corner it is the perfect place to enjoy it all! Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 for your private showing.