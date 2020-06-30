All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 609 Knob Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
609 Knob Hill Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

609 Knob Hill Avenue

609 Knob Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

609 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome to this Charming bungalow guest house in South Redondo Beach. The private entrance guides you to the back yard where you will find the stone steps leading to your secluded getaway. Enter into the living room complete with vaulted exposed beam ceilings and warm wood floors; plenty of room to relax and enjoy your beach living. UV coated windows and door for privacy still allow in plenty of sunlight. The cozy kitchen features a gas cooktop, a counter for barstools, and bright white cabinets. Just off the living room is the oversized bathroom with newer vanity and a large shower. The ample bedroom is on the opposite side of the living room with the wall to wall closet that gives you more than enough space to store everything! The NEW washer and dryer are in the unit as well; no need to trek to the laundromat! Tankless water heater, new plumbing and electrical...does it get any better? Utilities included; cable/internet is tenant's responsibility (Dish option available)
This adorable home is just a short distance to many shops, restaurants, and the beautiful sands of Redondo Beach and with Warmer weather around the corner it is the perfect place to enjoy it all! Call Sandy at 310-988-8211 for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have any available units?
609 Knob Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have?
Some of 609 Knob Hill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Knob Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Knob Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Knob Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Knob Hill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Knob Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Knob Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles