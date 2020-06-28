606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G

Amenities

Beautiful Redondo Beach Condominium Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach condominium is located in a quiet and private unit. This perfect rental is a three-story home with a two-car garage and a lower level room that can be used as a third bedroom, office or game space. The two main bedrooms are located on the ground floor along with the washer/dryer. A main fenced patio area is located off the front bedroom. The living room and kitchen are on the top floor with arched ceilings and two walk out patios. The home has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, central heating, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (ex. refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave) garbage disposal, and marble counter tops. Utilities are not included in rent except for water, sewer, and trash. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just east of Pacific Coast Highway that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach Pier and Pacific Ocean is less than 1 mile to the west. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education.



No Pets Allowed



