606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G

606 N Guadalupe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

606 N Guadalupe Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Redondo Beach Condominium Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach condominium is located in a quiet and private unit. This perfect rental is a three-story home with a two-car garage and a lower level room that can be used as a third bedroom, office or game space. The two main bedrooms are located on the ground floor along with the washer/dryer. A main fenced patio area is located off the front bedroom. The living room and kitchen are on the top floor with arched ceilings and two walk out patios. The home has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, central heating, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (ex. refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave) garbage disposal, and marble counter tops. Utilities are not included in rent except for water, sewer, and trash. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just east of Pacific Coast Highway that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach Pier and Pacific Ocean is less than 1 mile to the west. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have any available units?
606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have?
Some of 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G currently offering any rent specials?
606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G pet-friendly?
No, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G offer parking?
Yes, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G offers parking.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have a pool?
No, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G does not have a pool.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have accessible units?
No, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G does not have accessible units.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 North Guadalupe Avenue #G does not have units with air conditioning.
