Fully furnished panoramic ocean view and beachfront property with 180 degree balcony view from Palos Verdes to Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy full ocean views from every window. You can hear the waves from your living room and kitchen. Feel the ocean air! You literally can't get a closer proximity to the ocean. Situated on the third floor of the building, this 862 SF one bedroom condo feels massive when your fourth wall is the great Pacific Ocean. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Covered, secured parking for 1 car. Community Jacuzzi and laundry. Spectacular location in the South Bay. Short walk to the Redondo Beach Pier and The Village restaurants, fish markets & farmer's market. Year-round beach living or your incredible getaway. To Live…Live by the Sea.