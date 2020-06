Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga

Light and bright unit in a convenient location for those who frequently commute and travel, or are relocating to the LA area. You will have easy access to theMetro, freeways, andLAX. On-site amenities include a24-hr fitness center, bike racks, controlled access, coworking and meeting spaces, EV charging stations, package receiving, lounge with TVs and games, resort-style pool, a yoga room, outdoor courtyards with fire pits and BBQs, package lockers, and 2 garaged parking spaces.