Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:53 PM

519 Meyer Lane

519 Meyer Lane · (310) 686-3299
Location

519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom. Best location in the community! Beautifully maintained, approximately 1,943 SqFt (per owner) with upgrades throughout including water filtration system, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Attached 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an extra large bonus room that makes for a perfect office, playroom, or home gym. Large patio, balcony and side yard. Laundry in unit. Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, the beach, and easy freeway access. Well maintained community with pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Meyer Lane have any available units?
519 Meyer Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Meyer Lane have?
Some of 519 Meyer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Meyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
519 Meyer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Meyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 519 Meyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 519 Meyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 519 Meyer Lane does offer parking.
Does 519 Meyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Meyer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Meyer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 519 Meyer Lane has a pool.
Does 519 Meyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 519 Meyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Meyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Meyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Meyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Meyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
