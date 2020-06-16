519 Meyer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom. Best location in the community! Beautifully maintained, approximately 1,943 SqFt (per owner) with upgrades throughout including water filtration system, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Attached 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an extra large bonus room that makes for a perfect office, playroom, or home gym. Large patio, balcony and side yard. Laundry in unit. Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, the beach, and easy freeway access. Well maintained community with pool and spa.