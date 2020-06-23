All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

420 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Available immediately!

Property is tastefully furnished and being offered for 1 plus months short term or longer term rental.

This is the life! A condo right across from the beach, pier and Veterans Park! Enjoy the sunsets, the bike path, the ocean breezes! This modern ground floor, 2000 sf condo has 20 foot ceilings in all the rooms. There is private balconies on every bedroom and the living room. The kitchen and loft were completely remodeled in May of 2018. The complex has only 12 units and features a pool and hot tub, gated parking and gorgeous views! It is fully stocked with everything you would need. Across the street is Veterans park and the few steps to the beach and the Pacific Ocean! Enjoy the bike/walk path that takes you for miles along the beach. The Farmers Market is literally out the door at the park every Thursday! Redondo Pier is less than 1 block away where you'll find shops, food, entertainment, and drinks. The Hollywood Riviera is 4 blocks south on Catalina and features great restaurants and shopping. Numerous Grocery stores are just down PCH including Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Smart and Final.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Esplanade have any available units?
420 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 Esplanade have?
Some of 420 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
420 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 420 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 420 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 420 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 420 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Esplanade have a pool?
Yes, 420 Esplanade has a pool.
Does 420 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 420 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
