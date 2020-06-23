420 Esplanade

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Available immediately!



Property is tastefully furnished and being offered for 1 plus months short term or longer term rental.



This is the life! A condo right across from the beach, pier and Veterans Park! Enjoy the sunsets, the bike path, the ocean breezes! This modern ground floor, 2000 sf condo has 20 foot ceilings in all the rooms. There is private balconies on every bedroom and the living room. The kitchen and loft were completely remodeled in May of 2018. The complex has only 12 units and features a pool and hot tub, gated parking and gorgeous views! It is fully stocked with everything you would need. Across the street is Veterans park and the few steps to the beach and the Pacific Ocean! Enjoy the bike/walk path that takes you for miles along the beach. The Farmers Market is literally out the door at the park every Thursday! Redondo Pier is less than 1 block away where you'll find shops, food, entertainment, and drinks. The Hollywood Riviera is 4 blocks south on Catalina and features great restaurants and shopping. Numerous Grocery stores are just down PCH including Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Smart and Final.