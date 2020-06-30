All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
3302 Dow Ave.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

3302 Dow Ave.

3302 Dow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Dow Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Home - North Redondo - $4395/mo - This beautiful custom home has everything you need and more! The house itself is over 1500sf with 2 bedrooms plus bonus room, two bathrooms, living room, den, custom chef's kitchen, and washer/dryer hook ups. Both bedrooms have remote controlled ceiling fans and custom storage closets. The third room can be used as a third bedroom, guest room, play room, office, etc. There is recessed lighting on dimmer controls throughout the house. The formal living room has a beautiful brick fireplace and the cozy den has bar seating to the kitchen and sliding door access to the backyard. The main bathroom has a large vanity, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub. The second bathroom has a beautiful walk in tiled shower with modern fixtures. The kitchen is a dream! The generous cabinets will fulfill all of your storage needs - they include root vegetable baskets, spice cabinet, pantry and bar with wine and glass racks. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard boasts mature fruit trees, plenty of grass space, and concrete patio. The driveway leads to a huge double garage, with height and length suitable for RV parking, and an attached shop space. The shop space has high ceilings, recessed lighting, and ceiling fan - suitable for craftsman, work out room, storage, craft room...its up to you! Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell installed and ready. Don't miss this house! Please visit our website babcockmgmt.com or call our office (310) 212-6660 to schedule a viewing.
Rent $4395.00/month Deposit $4000.00 One year lease. Maximum 4 residents.
One dog or cat okay with additional $500.00 deposit. Must be house trained and non-aggressive.

(RLNE5536108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Dow Ave. have any available units?
3302 Dow Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3302 Dow Ave. have?
Some of 3302 Dow Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Dow Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Dow Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Dow Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Dow Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Dow Ave. offers parking.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Dow Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. have a pool?
No, 3302 Dow Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3302 Dow Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Dow Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Dow Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Dow Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

