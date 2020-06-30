3302 Dow Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Custom Home - North Redondo - $4395/mo - This beautiful custom home has everything you need and more! The house itself is over 1500sf with 2 bedrooms plus bonus room, two bathrooms, living room, den, custom chef's kitchen, and washer/dryer hook ups. Both bedrooms have remote controlled ceiling fans and custom storage closets. The third room can be used as a third bedroom, guest room, play room, office, etc. There is recessed lighting on dimmer controls throughout the house. The formal living room has a beautiful brick fireplace and the cozy den has bar seating to the kitchen and sliding door access to the backyard. The main bathroom has a large vanity, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub. The second bathroom has a beautiful walk in tiled shower with modern fixtures. The kitchen is a dream! The generous cabinets will fulfill all of your storage needs - they include root vegetable baskets, spice cabinet, pantry and bar with wine and glass racks. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard boasts mature fruit trees, plenty of grass space, and concrete patio. The driveway leads to a huge double garage, with height and length suitable for RV parking, and an attached shop space. The shop space has high ceilings, recessed lighting, and ceiling fan - suitable for craftsman, work out room, storage, craft room...its up to you! Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell installed and ready. Don't miss this house! Please visit our website babcockmgmt.com or call our office (310) 212-6660 to schedule a viewing.

Rent $4395.00/month Deposit $4000.00 One year lease. Maximum 4 residents.

One dog or cat okay with additional $500.00 deposit. Must be house trained and non-aggressive.



(RLNE5536108)