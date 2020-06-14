All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 3006 Green Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
3006 Green Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:55 AM

3006 Green Lane

3006 Green Lane · (310) 676-0188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3006 Green Lane · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered.
Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood. Downstairs is a step down living room with bay window, separate dining room and spacious kitchen that opens up to a like new brick fireplace and family room space. Two large glass sliders at the rear of the home, one in the dining room and the other in the family room, offer a gorgeous look at a flat, manicured rear yard. Also on the lower level is a half bath, laundry room and access to the attached two-car finished garage. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, a hallway bath and built-in cabinetry for ample storage. The fourth bedroom, the master suite, takes up about a third of the upper level with a large bathroom that offers a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his-and-her sinks. This home comes with all the appliances and is truly move-in ready. Once youre home enjoy all that the South Bay area offers: award winning schools, beaches, parks, shopping and restaurants.
The home is currently occupied until the end of April. Showings will be scheduled for after April 30.

(RLNE4780120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Green Lane have any available units?
3006 Green Lane has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3006 Green Lane have?
Some of 3006 Green Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Green Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Green Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Green Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Green Lane does offer parking.
Does 3006 Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Green Lane have a pool?
No, 3006 Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 3006 Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3006 Green Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity