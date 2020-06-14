Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered.

Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood. Downstairs is a step down living room with bay window, separate dining room and spacious kitchen that opens up to a like new brick fireplace and family room space. Two large glass sliders at the rear of the home, one in the dining room and the other in the family room, offer a gorgeous look at a flat, manicured rear yard. Also on the lower level is a half bath, laundry room and access to the attached two-car finished garage. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, a hallway bath and built-in cabinetry for ample storage. The fourth bedroom, the master suite, takes up about a third of the upper level with a large bathroom that offers a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his-and-her sinks. This home comes with all the appliances and is truly move-in ready. Once youre home enjoy all that the South Bay area offers: award winning schools, beaches, parks, shopping and restaurants.

The home is currently occupied until the end of April. Showings will be scheduled for after April 30.



(RLNE4780120)