2816 Barkley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Charming, Bright & Airy, 3BR2BA Home w/ Great Front & Rear Yards, Large Driveway & Detached 2-Car Garage Just 5 Mins to Beach! - *** PROPERTY IS NOW ALL ONE COLOR****



PROPERTY DETAILS:

* 3BD/2BA

* Detached 2-Car Garage + Large Driveway

* Large Front Yard w/ Charming Front Porch & Large Rear Yard w/ Covered Patio Area Ideal for BBQs or Entertaining

* Bright & Airy, Living Space w/ Fireplace & Cozy Dining Area

* Spacious Kitchen w/ Small Sitting Nook, Bartop, Stove, Fridge & D/W, w/ French Doors To Patio/Yard

* 2 Bright & Airy Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets

* 3rd Room/Office w/ Wall Built-ins & Small Closet

* Full Bath In Hallway

* Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout

* Great Residential Neighborhood Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!

* Truly Must See to Appreciate!

* Gardener Pd: Tenants Pays All Other Utilities

* Nonsmoking Only & Pet Considered w/ Addl Deposit



* $3500/Mth Rent

* $3750/Deposit



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



*** PLEASE CALL OR TEXT SUMMER 562-280-8912 FOR INFORMATION OR TO SET UP A SHOWING***



(RLNE4201943)