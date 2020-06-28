All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2816 Barkley Lane

2816 Barkley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Barkley Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Charming, Bright & Airy, 3BR2BA Home w/ Great Front & Rear Yards, Large Driveway & Detached 2-Car Garage Just 5 Mins to Beach! - *** PROPERTY IS NOW ALL ONE COLOR****

PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BD/2BA
* Detached 2-Car Garage + Large Driveway
* Large Front Yard w/ Charming Front Porch & Large Rear Yard w/ Covered Patio Area Ideal for BBQs or Entertaining
* Bright & Airy, Living Space w/ Fireplace & Cozy Dining Area
* Spacious Kitchen w/ Small Sitting Nook, Bartop, Stove, Fridge & D/W, w/ French Doors To Patio/Yard
* 2 Bright & Airy Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets
* 3rd Room/Office w/ Wall Built-ins & Small Closet
* Full Bath In Hallway
* Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout
* Great Residential Neighborhood Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!
* Truly Must See to Appreciate!
* Gardener Pd: Tenants Pays All Other Utilities
* Nonsmoking Only & Pet Considered w/ Addl Deposit

* $3500/Mth Rent
* $3750/Deposit

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

*** PLEASE CALL OR TEXT SUMMER 562-280-8912 FOR INFORMATION OR TO SET UP A SHOWING***

(RLNE4201943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Barkley Lane have any available units?
2816 Barkley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2816 Barkley Lane have?
Some of 2816 Barkley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Barkley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Barkley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Barkley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Barkley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Barkley Lane offers parking.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Barkley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane have a pool?
No, 2816 Barkley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane have accessible units?
No, 2816 Barkley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Barkley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Barkley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Barkley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
