2816 Barkley Lane

Amenities
Very Charming, Bright & Airy, 3BR2BA Home w/ Great Front & Rear Yards, Large Driveway & Detached 2-Car Garage Just 5 Mins to Beach! - *** PROPERTY IS NOW ALL ONE COLOR****
PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BD/2BA
* Detached 2-Car Garage + Large Driveway
* Large Front Yard w/ Charming Front Porch & Large Rear Yard w/ Covered Patio Area Ideal for BBQs or Entertaining
* Bright & Airy, Living Space w/ Fireplace & Cozy Dining Area
* Spacious Kitchen w/ Small Sitting Nook, Bartop, Stove, Fridge & D/W, w/ French Doors To Patio/Yard
* 2 Bright & Airy Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets
* 3rd Room/Office w/ Wall Built-ins & Small Closet
* Full Bath In Hallway
* Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout
* Great Residential Neighborhood Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!
* Truly Must See to Appreciate!
* Gardener Pd: Tenants Pays All Other Utilities
* Nonsmoking Only & Pet Considered w/ Addl Deposit
* $3500/Mth Rent
* $3750/Deposit
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
*** PLEASE CALL OR TEXT SUMMER 562-280-8912 FOR INFORMATION OR TO SET UP A SHOWING***
(RLNE4201943)