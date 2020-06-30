All apartments in Redondo Beach
2800 Vail Avenue

Location

2800 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2800 Vail Avenue Available 04/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story House on large corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with fireplace. Approx 1,100 sq. ft. Both bathrooms and kitchen are being remodeled now. New stainless steel appliances new cabinets and quartz counter top in kitchen. All new bathrooms with contemporary tile and new fixtures. Exterior of house has been patched and painted. Detached 2 car garage w/laundry hook-ups, and workshop/office. Large yard w/fruit trees & covered patio. Near parks and schools.
Owner pays trash & gardener.

No pets. No Smoking.
One Year Lease Minimum. 15 month lease available.
$3400mo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3408446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2800 Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2800 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2800 Vail Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Vail Avenue offers parking.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Vail Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Vail Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

