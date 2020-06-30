Amenities

2800 Vail Avenue Available 04/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story House on large corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with fireplace. Approx 1,100 sq. ft. Both bathrooms and kitchen are being remodeled now. New stainless steel appliances new cabinets and quartz counter top in kitchen. All new bathrooms with contemporary tile and new fixtures. Exterior of house has been patched and painted. Detached 2 car garage w/laundry hook-ups, and workshop/office. Large yard w/fruit trees & covered patio. Near parks and schools.

Owner pays trash & gardener.



No pets. No Smoking.

One Year Lease Minimum. 15 month lease available.

$3400mo



No Pets Allowed



