Redondo Beach, CA
2726 Fisk Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

2726 Fisk Lane

2726 Fisk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Fisk Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
This Charming Two-story Home is located in the highly sought after El Nido neighborhood and steps away from Franklin Park. Spacious
open floor plan with a good flow and good bones. Excellent family home with five bedrooms, three baths & 2,424 Sq. Ft. of living space. As you enter the home, you will notice the bright & open living room (currently being used as a Billiard Room) with a large picturesque window looking out to your close-knit neighborhood. Mealtime & cooking will be a breeze in your stylish gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage & granite counter-tops. The kitchen flows to the expansive family room with a cozy brick fireplace that leads out to the over-sized back yard with all the amenities for a relaxing day to BBQ. The entertainment island boasts a built-in stainless steel five burner BBQ and a granite bar for indoor/outdoor living throughout the year. The huge master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en-suite features large windows, plush carpeting & is a perfect spot to relax. Custom Paver driveway leads to 2 car detached gar. w/plenty of room for vehicles, toys, storage. You are conveniently located to shopping centers, including the South Bay Galleria, restaurants, approx 2 miles from beautiful So Cal beaches. Award-winning schools include Washington Elementary, Adams Middle & Redondo Union High. Dual pane windows, three walk-in attics, and more. PROPERTY IS LISTED FOR SALE AS WELL MLS# SB20003652

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Fisk Lane have any available units?
2726 Fisk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2726 Fisk Lane have?
Some of 2726 Fisk Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Fisk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Fisk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Fisk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane offer parking?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane have a pool?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane have accessible units?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Fisk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Fisk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Fisk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
