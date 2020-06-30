2726 Fisk Lane

Amenities
This Charming Two-story Home is located in the highly sought after El Nido neighborhood and steps away from Franklin Park. Spacious
open floor plan with a good flow and good bones. Excellent family home with five bedrooms, three baths & 2,424 Sq. Ft. of living space. As you enter the home, you will notice the bright & open living room (currently being used as a Billiard Room) with a large picturesque window looking out to your close-knit neighborhood. Mealtime & cooking will be a breeze in your stylish gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage & granite counter-tops. The kitchen flows to the expansive family room with a cozy brick fireplace that leads out to the over-sized back yard with all the amenities for a relaxing day to BBQ. The entertainment island boasts a built-in stainless steel five burner BBQ and a granite bar for indoor/outdoor living throughout the year. The huge master bedroom w/walk-in closet & en-suite features large windows, plush carpeting & is a perfect spot to relax. Custom Paver driveway leads to 2 car detached gar. w/plenty of room for vehicles, toys, storage. You are conveniently located to shopping centers, including the South Bay Galleria, restaurants, approx 2 miles from beautiful So Cal beaches. Award-winning schools include Washington Elementary, Adams Middle & Redondo Union High. Dual pane windows, three walk-in attics, and more. PROPERTY IS LISTED FOR SALE AS WELL MLS# SB20003652