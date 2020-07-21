2715 Ralston Lane

Amenities
Charming ONE LEVEL three bedroom, two bath home with a view of the beautiful greenbelt called Franklin Park. This is a LOW TRAFFIC, one block long section of Ralston Ln. with homes lining only one side of the street. Very peaceful and lovely location, yet quick and easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways. It's your chance to own a great house in such a wonderful location, minutes away from the Pacific Ocean and in the Award-Winning Redondo Beach Unified School District!
