Redondo Beach, CA
2715 Ralston Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

2715 Ralston Lane

2715 Ralston Lane · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2715 Ralston Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming ONE LEVEL three bedroom, two bath home with a view of the beautiful greenbelt called Franklin Park. This is a LOW TRAFFIC, one block long section of Ralston Ln. with homes lining only one side of the street. Very peaceful and lovely location, yet quick and easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways. It's your chance to own a great house in such a wonderful location, minutes away from the Pacific Ocean and in the Award-Winning Redondo Beach Unified School District!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Ralston Lane have any available units?
2715 Ralston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2715 Ralston Lane have?
Some of 2715 Ralston Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Ralston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Ralston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Ralston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Ralston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Ralston Lane offers parking.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Ralston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane have a pool?
No, 2715 Ralston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2715 Ralston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Ralston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Ralston Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2715 Ralston Lane has units with air conditioning.
