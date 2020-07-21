2715 Ralston Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming ONE LEVEL three bedroom, two bath home with a view of the beautiful greenbelt called Franklin Park. This is a LOW TRAFFIC, one block long section of Ralston Ln. with homes lining only one side of the street. Very peaceful and lovely location, yet quick and easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways. It's your chance to own a great house in such a wonderful location, minutes away from the Pacific Ocean and in the Award-Winning Redondo Beach Unified School District!

