2703 Curtis Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit in Redondo Beach! This totally updated unit features laminate wood, carpet, & tile flooring, ceiling fans, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the quiet and added privacy of this unit with its corner entryway. The open kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. A private 1 car garage is included and the building has washing and drying machines to be shared by all tenants. Convenient to 405 FWY, South Bay Galleria, William Green Park and Elementary, Redondo Beach Pier, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!