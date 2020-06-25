All apartments in Redondo Beach
2703 Curtis Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

2703 Curtis Avenue

2703 Curtis Avenue
Location

2703 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment unit in Redondo Beach! This totally updated unit features laminate wood, carpet, & tile flooring, ceiling fans, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the quiet and added privacy of this unit with its corner entryway. The open kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. A private 1 car garage is included and the building has washing and drying machines to be shared by all tenants. Convenient to 405 FWY, South Bay Galleria, William Green Park and Elementary, Redondo Beach Pier, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have any available units?
2703 Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2703 Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 2703 Curtis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Curtis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2703 Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2703 Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Curtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
